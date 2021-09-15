Booba and Sadek will explain themselves live on TPMP with Cyril Hanouna

It was the soap opera of French rap this summer 2021: the clash between Sadek and Booba. It all started with a Booba valve, to which Sadek responded, then things got worse . Last I heard, Booba would be hot to face Sadek in an octagon, but only if the one – this loses 40 kilos.

Surrender – you in TPMP

Currently in Dubai, Sadek accepted Cyril Hanouna’s invitation on Twitter, specifying that he would participate in the show on Monday, September 20 by phone. On Booba’s side, the DUC should be on the plateau, because he is currently passing through Paris .

This is not the first time that the TPMP set serves as a place of explanation, we remember that Kaaris and Booba also had been able to explain themselves live in the show. . This time it will be Booba and Sadek’s turn …





To view this Twitter content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for personalization and targeting advertising. I authorize Manage my choices