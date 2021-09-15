Brigitte Macron: why she refused Laurent Ruquier’s invitation

Tipped to appear in the first season of On est en direct, Brigitte Macron finally declined Laurent Ruquier’s offer, after having imposed several conditions on the host.

The talk shows? Very little for her. Discreet first lady but no less active since the election of Emmanuel Macron to the Elysee Palace, Brigitte Macron counts to date a number of interviews which one could almost count on the fingers of two hands as these are rare. Uncomfortable with exercise, it must be said that the former teacher is even less so when it comes to appearing on television, she who is terrified of the direct. This forces the channels to accommodate themselves to pre-record his interviews, as was the case during the TF1 newscast, or else, to abandon the idea of ​​his coming to certain sets, such as that of On est en direct.

For the first season of his show in 2020, which succeeded We are not lying, Laurent Ruquier had done everything to receive Brigitte Macron in his show. However, the latter did not accept without setting some conditions. “Brigitte told him that she liked him, reports a relative of the First Lady at Parisian, on newsstands Wednesday September 15. And if she came it was on the condition of talking about one of her news of First Lady type the Yellow Pieces. She also confided to him that she did not feel comfortable with the direct, that it would necessarily be recorded“, specifies this close. So many conditions that finally pushed the host of France 2 to abandon the idea of ​​bringing in the wife of Emmanuel Macron, definitively putting aside this unfinished project.

Brigitte Macron multiplies the appearances for the Yellow Pieces

Until then, all of the television appearances of Brigitte Macron were recorded ahead of their broadcast, as was the case last January during the Great Animators Contest game presented by Alessandra Sublet, where she went as president of the Hospitals Foundation for the benefit of the Yellow Pieces . For this event, she was accompanied by Didier Deschamps, Sponsor of Operation Yellow Pieces and Anne Barrere, Vice-President of the Hospitals Foundation.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge