British police proudly destroy modified BMW M3

At first glance, this BMW M3 seems very well modified and capable of offering formidable performance. Yes, but what really matters is how its creator got there. And on this point, the threshold of legality has long been crossed.

And yes, when the beast was first sighted at a car rally in Germany, authorities looked into its case. Rightly so, since British law enforcement discovered that this modified M3 had been assembled using stolen parts.

A few months earlier, thefts had been recorded in Sutton Coldfield then in Wolverhampton. The cases had been put aside for lack of evidence. But now this fluorescent green BMW M3 appears, out of nowhere.

After a long investigation and by scratching under the bodywork, the police therefore discovered the pot-aux-roses and therefore sent the car to the scrapyard.



