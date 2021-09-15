BvB wins in Besiktas, Sheriff Tiraspol wins Shakhtar

Borussia Dortmund’s turn to launch their Champions League campaign. Falling into Group C along with Besiktas, Sporting CP and Ajax, the German club began with an always complicated trip to Istanbul. With Haaland, Bellingham, Reus and Malen in the offensive quartet, Marco Rose’s men started this meeting with difficulty. Jostled by a collective led by a few well-known figures such as Pjanic, Ghezzal or Batshuayi, the BvB was subjected to the intensity set by enterprising Turks.

The Belgian striker even obtained a huge situation by succeeding in a pivot strike narrowly deflected by an impeccable Kobel (6th). The German defense was again scared on this long opening of Pjanic in the back of Guerreiro but Ghezzal was too short to recover (10th). After the storm, BvB managed to thwart the opposing pressing to score on their first opportunity. Dahoud alerted Meunier on the right side, whose recovery in one touch in the Bellingham race allowed the young Englishman to open the scoring with a good sequence (0-1, 20th).





Great first for Sheriff Tiraspol

The Besiktas had already missed its chance. Despite an opportunity, the Istanbul club was no longer really dangerous. Worse still, after having escaped a first situation of Halaland (26th) then of Reus (28th), the premises conceded the goal of the break after a great job from Bellingham concluded by Haaland (0-2, 45th + 3). The BvB had done the hardest and could have increased the score in the second half if Guerreiro (52nd), Bellingham (66th), Haaland (71st), Moukoko (88th), Knauff (90th) and Meunier (90th + 2) s’ were shown to be more realistic. Not enough to feed big regrets even if the Black Eagles reduced the gap in added time by Montero (1-2, 90th + 4). This 2-1 victory perfectly launches the formation of the Ruhr.

The astonishing Sheriff Tiraspol took first place in Pool D. For the first match in its history in the Champions League, the Moldovan club offered themselves the scalp of Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0, striker of AS Monaco in dams. Adama Traoré opened the scoring with a splendid end from the first quarter of an hour of play (1-0, 16th). Unrecognizable during this meeting, the Ukrainians have never managed to raise their level of play, outright conceding a second goal through Yansane (62nd). The Sheriff could even have obtained a larger lead by Traoré (77th) and Castaneda (80th).

The classification of group C.

The classification of group D.