Call of Duty 2022: Any information on the next opus even before the release of Vanguard?

Call of Duty Vanguard has not yet been released as the first information on the next opus is already circulating on the Internet. And if they are taken seriously, it is because they come from Tom Henderson, the very knowledgeable reporter from DualShockers.

We have known for a long time that several studios take turns to allow the franchise to come out every year, be it Black Ops, Modern Warfare, or other opuses. So it is more than likely that the next game is already well advanced, allowing certain information to be leaked. You have to take it with a grain of salt, but Tom henderson, who is also very knowledgeable about the Battlefield license, indicates that the Call of Duty that should be released in 2022 would be a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare released in 2019. It would have a campaign featuring US special forces in a war against the cartels in Colombia. The game would also be codenamed Project Cortez, and would be developed by Infinity Ward after leaks from Nvidia’s GeForce Now service database.





This code name has never been used before. For example, the one in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was Zeus. Obviously, Activision has not commented on these rumors., and we will have to wait many months before knowing more officially. In the meantime, it’s Call of Duty: Vanguard that occupies the minds of developers at Activision. The title can now be approached through several beta phases, but we will have to wait until November 5 for the full game to be available.