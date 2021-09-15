Call of Duty Warzone: Big gun changes in the next patch, get ready! (season 5 Black Ops)

Season 5 of Warzone has now been launched for several weeks, and now comes the train of updates which are carried out at a regular rate. Moreover, tomorrow’s season may strongly impact the current meta in terms of weapons!

Nerve for the Krig and the Tec 9

When we are interested in the changes on the weapons planned in the next patch that were shared by Raven on Twitter, we realize that a lot of weapons will have the right to a nerf or changes in tomorrow’s update. Sometimes this nerve is quite light, as with the Krig 6 which will simply have a little more recoil and a reduced neck damage multiplier.

But sometimes we just have the right to huge changes. This is for example the case for the Tec9! Indeed, all have the right to a nerf, whether it is the minimum or maximum damage.. The only new thing is the neck damage multiplier which goes up by 0.1.

Rebalancing for FARA and Ots

Lowering damage to increase multipliers seems to be appropriate for this update and shows that Raven is looking to lower the power of certain weapons in Warzone, keeping them however. more than viable for players who will be able to hit areas like the head and neck.





In this category, we can count the OTs 9 and the FARA 83 which each see their damage decrease in favor of better multipliers for what will be shots at the level of the head, neck and even the upper torso in the specific case of FARA 83.

