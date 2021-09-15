Champions League: A crisis meeting at Barça after the defeat to Bayern Munich

So there you have it “the sad reality“, as the title of the Catalan daily Sport this Wednesday. Once again, FC Barcelona was mistreated by Bayern Munich on Tuesday night in the Champions League. A clear score (0-3), no shot on target and Camp Nou spans that empty before the final whistle: the evil seems deep on the side of the Blaugranas, who are asking for time to rebuild, especially after the departure of Lionel Messi at PSG this summer.

For the leaders of the Catalan club, however, difficult to stand idly by in such a situation. According to Sport, precisely, but also Mundo Deportivo, a meeting thus took place after the meeting between Joan Laporta, the president, Rafa Yuste, the vice-president, and the director of football Mateu Alemany. Has Ronald Koeman’s future been discussed? For now, the vagueness remains, even if the fate of the Dutch coach does not seem threatened in an imminent way. And this despite the tensions with Laporta.





“I trust Ronald Koeman. I appreciate him and he has my confidence. I have a very fluid relationship with him“, however explained the boss of Barça at the microphone of the chain Gol, Tuesday. But for the Dutch technician, it would be better to straighten the bar quickly. You never know, when in doubt …

