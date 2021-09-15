Champions League: A crisis meeting at Barça after the defeat to Bayern Munich

For the leaders of the Catalan club, however, difficult to stand idly by in such a situation. According to Sport, precisely, but also Mundo Deportivo, a meeting thus took place after the meeting between Joan Laporta, the president, Rafa Yuste, the vice-president, and the director of football Mateu Alemany. Has Ronald Koeman’s future been discussed? For now, the vagueness remains, even if the fate of the Dutch coach does not seem threatened in an imminent way. And this despite the tensions with Laporta.
“I trust Ronald Koeman. I appreciate him and he has my confidence. I have a very fluid relationship with him“, however explained the boss of Barça at the microphone of the chain Gol, Tuesday. But for the Dutch technician, it would be better to straighten the bar quickly. You never know, when in doubt …
