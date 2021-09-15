Champions League – Christopher Nkunku’s hat-trick has not changed anything: Manchester City offered Leipzig

The spectators of the Etihad Stadium appreciated the crazy scenario that was served to them. Unlike his hated rival, surprised the day before in Switzerland, Manchester City got off to a good start to their Champions League campaign by slapping RB Leipzig (6-3) on Wednesday night. The level difference was obvious and the score could have been even heavier for the Germans, who sank in the second half despite Christopher Nkunku’s hat-trick. The Sky Blues take the lead alone in Group A, before moving to the Parc des Princes in two weeks.

Tomorrow, in the British newspapers, the joy of Jack Grealish will certainly serve to illustrate the account of the crazy victory of Manchester City on his lawn. The Englishman, snatched from Aston Villa for 118 million euros, signed his first assist for Nathan Aké (1-0, 16th) as well as his first achievement in the Champions League, after a solitary raid concluded in ‘a sublime strike of the right (4-2, 56th). His successful European debut will unfortunately eclipse the feat of Christopher Nkunku. The former Parisian struck three times, including twice with the head (2-1, 42nd; 3-2, 51st), each time instilling a spirit of revolt in his partners.

Jack Grealish



City continue their unbeaten streak

And the third goal of the French (4-3, 73rd), with a well placed shot after a service from Youssuf Poulsen, did not even have time to be celebrated as Joao Cancelo released a terrible long shot that pierced Péter Gulacsi (5-3, 75th). A crazy match! The jewel of the Portuguese full-back supported the feeling that the Sky Blues scored every time they stepped up the game, but never outrageously dominated. Pep Guardiola’s side punished Roten Bullens’ lack of focus, who failed to manage the minutes that followed their goals. Worse, the German mistakes precipitated the loss of RB Leipzig. Nordi Mukiele took his own goalkeeper on the wrong foot by wanting to repel a center from Kevin de Bruyne (2-0, 28th), back after an injury contracted against Tottenham in mid-August.

Then Lukas Klostermann was guilty of a hand fault in his area, resulting in a penalty transformed into force by Riyad Mahrez before the break (3-1, 45th). And the expulsion of Angelino for a second warning was followed by the last goal of Gabriel Jesus (6-3, 85th), who had just come into play. Manchester City extended their unbeaten streak in the group stage by winning their 18th game in a row. Ideal for confidence, two weeks before the Sky Blues’ trip to the Parc des Princes, for the shock of Group A.

