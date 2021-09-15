Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo shoots in the head of a steward then offers him his jersey

Is it the excess of motivation linked to his return to the Champions League with Manchester United or simply an awkwardness? Cristiano Ronaldo in any case inadvertently sent a ball into the head of a steward on Tuesday night during the warm-up before the Mancuniens entered the competition on the lawn of the Young Boys of Bern. In the wake of his unfortunate shot, the Portuguese striker stepped over the billboards to see how the unfortunate was doing, then lying on the ground and being treated by Swiss emergency services.

At the end of the meeting, where his opening scoring in the first period did not prevent the Mancuniens from losing on the Bern lawn (2-1), the five-fold golden ball returned to see the steward, who had regained his senses, to offer him his jersey of the match. A gift readily accepted by the interested party.



Author of his 135th goal in C1 on a pass from his compatriot Bruno Fernandes (13th), Cristiano Ronaldo was released in the 72nd minute by his coach in the second period after the equalizer of Bern while the Mancuniens were reduced to ten since the expulsion of Aaron Wan-Bissaka (35th). His replacement, Jesse Lingard, was illustrated by a completely missed pass which allowed the former striker of Reims and Rennes Jordan Siebatcheu to offer the victory to the Swiss (2-1, 90th + 5) in the saves of Game.