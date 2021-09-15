Champions League: PSG misses debut with draw in Bruges

The match: 1-1

A poor performance, a real one. Under the spotlight for the grand premiere of the MNM, PSG and its trio of attackers have left their assistance hungry (1-1). Who would have imagined that they would be so jostled by the supposedly weakest formation in Group A? Mauricio Pochettino’s players did not do enough, completely overwhelmed in the entry by Hans Vanaken and his team-mates. To make matters worse for their business, they had to deal with the premature exit of Kylian Mbappé. Touched a first time in a contact with Stanley Nsoki (39th) then a second in a new duel with the former defender of Gym (50th), the French international gave way to Mauro Icardi from the 50th minute. The third change on the Paris side since Danilo and Julian Draxler had already replaced Georginio Wijnaldum and Leandro Paredes at the break.