Champions League: PSG misses debut with draw in Bruges

The match: 1-1
A poor performance, a real one. Under the spotlight for the grand premiere of the MNM, PSG and its trio of attackers have left their assistance hungry (1-1). Who would have imagined that they would be so jostled by the supposedly weakest formation in Group A? Mauricio Pochettino’s players did not do enough, completely overwhelmed in the entry by Hans Vanaken and his team-mates. To make matters worse for their business, they had to deal with the premature exit of Kylian Mbappé. Touched a first time in a contact with Stanley Nsoki (39th) then a second in a new duel with the former defender of Gym (50th), the French international gave way to Mauro Icardi from the 50th minute. The third change on the Paris side since Danilo and Julian Draxler had already replaced Georginio Wijnaldum and Leandro Paredes at the break.
The coaching of the Parisian coach spoke volumes about his dissatisfaction after a first period during which Paris was in pain as soon as the training led by Philippe Clément accelerated. While PSG had been clinical by hitting the target on his first shot on target – a recovery from Ander Herrera served by Mbappé (15th) – he only managed to keep his advantage for twelve short minutes. A doubling of Edouard Sobol in the back of Achraf Hakimi and a winning strike from Vanaken sanctioned his defensive largesse (27th). They were blatant at times on Wednesday. The debate on the imbalance of the Parisians at the loss of ball when Messi, Neymar and Mbappé are aligned together still has a bright future ahead of it …
Everything would have been simpler, of course, if Messi had been more successful: for his first tenure in the Parisian jersey, the Pulga saw his shot rolled up at the entrance to the surface crashing on the bar of Mignolet (29th ). He also stumbled over the former Liverpool goalkeeper in the 70th while Mauro Icardi himself badly negotiated two crosses from Nuno Mendes (81st) and Hakimi (88th). But overall, Club Brugge got a deserved draw. This result could even have been improved if Navas, preferred to Gianluigi Donnaruma, had not been impeccable in front of Vanaken (33rd), Charles De Ketelaere (39th) and Noa lang (48th).
The fact: MSN did not shine
PSG’s first situation was a lure: even if it did not ultimately lead to anything concrete, the first combination between Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi suggested that these three were going to make a difficult evening for Philippe Clemente’s players. . This was not sufficiently the case, and when it was illustrated, the MSN did it separately.
Mbappé delivered a decisive pass to Herrera after playing Clinton Mata (15th), while Messi, he stumbled on the bar and then on the gloves of the former Liverpool goalkeeper (29th). But on the whole, the promises born from such an association have not been kept. Only a service from the Argentine for the French international allowed PSG to worry Club Brugge in the first period (23rd). Otherwise ? Not much to report.
This was his first ensemble, and the trio obviously have extenuating circumstances. They will have to be judged over time, especially when Neymar – disappointing this Wednesday – will ramp up. From Sunday against Lyon? This will largely depend on the physical condition of Mbappé, replaced in the 50th, visibly affected in the foot.
2
For the second year in a row, PSG have not won their first group match. Last season, he lost his entry against Manchester United (1-2).