Champions League: PSG painfully brings back a draw from Bruges (1-1) for the first of the trio Messi – Neymar – Mbappé

A Champions League match is not won in advance despite a dream squad. PSG learned this Wednesday evening on the lawn of FC Bruges during the first day of Group A of C1 (1-1). Despite the presence of its fabulous attacking trio, the Parisian club clearly lacked benchmarks and envy in the game. Ander Herrera opened the scoring (15th) but Hans Vanaken was quick to equalize (27th). Paris, who lost Kylian Mbappé to a small injury, sees Manchester City take control of the group after a crazy victory over Leipzig (6-3).

With his eagerly awaited MNM lined up for the very first time and Navas in the cage, PSG immediately set foot on the ball. Except that after the first five careful minutes, the Belgians suddenly entered their match and significantly raised the tone in their pressing. Well in place in their 3-5-2 and pushed by their supporters, Philippe Clement’s men sought to quickly project themselves forward with in particular Noa Lang very restless on the left, his partner Charles de Ketelaere also almost took advantage a failed control of Leandro Paredes, still too soft and who was simply warned for his irregular tackle (12th).

Champions League PSG’s notes: The draft of the MNM, the broth of Wijnaldum-Paredes AN HOUR AGO

Herrera scores again

Despite this lack of aggressiveness and liveliness symbolized by his Argentinian midfielder, PSG was able to find the fault quickly thanks to the faculty of percussion of Mbappé whose center on the left benefited Herrera for a resumption in the race at the penalty spot which hit the mark (0-1, 15th). Already author of a double against Clermont in L1 (4-0), the Spaniard still demonstrates his ability to project himself to shake the opposing nets with this 4th goal of the season.

Unlike Neymar, Leo Messi was also shown offensively and launched Mbappé for a cross strike in the race that Simon Mignolet pushed back as needed (23rd). On the other hand, La Pulga let Eduard Sobol go and the center behind the left side between Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos ended up on his captain Vanaken who equalized at the penalty spot (1-1, 27 ‘).

Mbappé on the side

If the Blauw in Zwart remained more consistent in their collective expression and more biting in the duels, the Parisians could have quickly regained the advantage if the beautiful curled shot of Messi had not hit the crossbar (29th). Vanaken (33rd) then De Katelaere (39th) also almost allowed the Bruges volunteers to pass before the break. On resumption, Mauricio Pochettino decided to replace the disappointing Paredes and Georginio Wijnaldum with Danilo Pereira and Julian Draxler who were slow to do better than their teammates in the midfield for a long time.





The MNM did not last long because Mbappé, shaken by the former Parisian and Niçois Stanley N’Soki at the end of the first period and visibly affected in the right ankle , had to give way to Mauro Icardi after a new contact (50th). If the debates were disputed, it was not until the 71st minute to see Messi heat Mignolet’s gloves with a crossed shot on the left because the Parisian offensive animation remained very poor like the contribution of the side.

Lang and his family slowly retreated but remained threatening against and the young Dutchman placed a superb scissor close to the cage of Navas (75th). Launched for the last quarter of an hour, Nuno Mendes immediately brought real added value and served Messi for an unclear recovery which left in the stands (79th) before doing the same for Icardi who got tangled brushes (81st). Impeccable in its start to the season in Ligue 1, PSG has shown real shortcomings on the lawn of Jan Breydelstadion and must logically be content with a small point. He will have to make many adjustments before receiving the Citizens on the next day of C1 or even that of Lyon in the league from Sunday.

Champions League Mbappé’s acceleration, Herrera’s precision: the opening of the PSG score 3 HOURS AGO