CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – The probable line-up of PSG to face Bruges: Messi, Neymar and Mbappé finally associated

The long-awaited trio will make their debut. On the occasion of the entry into contention of PSG in C1 this Wednesday in Bruges (9 p.m.), the Parisian coach Mauricio Pochettino should, for the first time since the arrival of the Argentinian in the transfer window, align the attacking trio who scares all of Europe: Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé should be holders. The three men have not yet evolved together: Messi had replaced Neymar in Reims, for his first match in L1.

“without apparent discomfort”, will be there, next to Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos and Achraf Hakimi. According to L’Equipe , if Pochettino blurred the tracks until the end of training on Tuesday, Paris should evolve into 4-3-3 at the Jan-Breydel stadium. Leandro Paredes is expected to take the sentry role, behind Ander Herrera and Georginio Wijnaldum. Behind, Presnel Kimpembe, who trained, will be there, next to Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos and Achraf Hakimi.

Ultimately, the Argentinian coach’s biggest hesitation concerns the goalkeeper position. Pochettino, who explained that he would make his decision “match after match”, should trust Keylor Navas rather than Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The probable composition of PSG

Navas – Diallo, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hakimi – Paredes, Wijnaldum, Herrera – Neymar, Mbappé, Messi.

