CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – The probable line-up of PSG to face Bruges: Messi, Neymar and Mbappé finally associated

The long-awaited trio will make their debut. On the occasion of the entry into contention of PSG in C1 this Wednesday in Bruges (9 p.m.), the Parisian coach Mauricio Pochettino should, for the first time since the arrival of the Argentinian in the transfer window, align the attacking trio who scares all of Europe: Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé should be holders. The three men have not yet evolved together: Messi had replaced Neymar in Reims, for his first match in L1.
Champions League
Giant among children, Bruges and European desire
12 HOURS AGO
Ultimately, the Argentinian coach’s biggest hesitation concerns the goalkeeper position. Pochettino, who explained that he would make his decision “match after match”, should trust Keylor Navas rather than Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Messi and Neymar in PSG training
Credit: Getty Images
The probable composition of PSG
Navas – Diallo, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hakimi – Paredes, Wijnaldum, Herrera – Neymar, Mbappé, Messi.
Champions League
Building a real and great team, the only recipe to win the Champions League
12 HOURS AGO
Champions League
Messi – Neymar – Mbappé, how to grant them?
12 HOURS AGO