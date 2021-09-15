Cherry announces the G80-3000N RGB TKL, a mini mechanical keyboard for office AND gaming

2

A compact keyboard, with mechanical switches, silent and RGB, both dedicated to work and gaming ? Cherry did it with the 80s-inspired G80-3000N RGB TKL.

The Cherry G80-3000 is a keyboard born in the 1980s which has been reissued until today keeping its retro design. This time, the manufacturer takes the base, but moves a little further from the formula with a brand new TKL model (without numeric keypad), with mechanical switches and RGB backlighting. What to combine office automation and video games within the same product.

Finally, there is little left but the shape of the keys borrowed from the old model on this G80-3000N RGB TKL. The chassis has been nicely slimmed down (335 x 130 x 38 mm) and the numeric keypad has been removed to save space on the desk.

To be able to strike with speed and precision, the manufacturer has of course chosen its own mechanical switches (Cherry MX Red silent), silent models that should satisfy the office neighbors.

But this wired keyboard is not only intended for office automation. We can see it first of all by its customizable RGB lighting per key which allows you to remain sober or to color your keyboard via many effects thanks to the Cherry utility software.

In addition, the keyboard has technologies useful for gamers such as anti-ghosting and Full-N-Key Rollover. The switches are guaranteed for 50 million activations.

This keyboard could be an excellent choice for those who wish to enjoy the sobriety and silence of an office model, while benefiting from technologies more intended for gamers.

The Cherry G80-3000N RGB TKL will be available in a few days at a suggested price of € 79.99.