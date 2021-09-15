China Evergrande: In China, the risk of liquidity crisis at Evergrande becomes clearer

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Beijing officials have warned several major banks nationwide that Evergrande Group could not honor interest due Sept. 20 on a loan, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, adding to fears of a liquidity crunch. China’s number two in real estate.

The Minister of Housing and Urban and Rural Development informed the banks during a meeting organized this week, said the article, which quotes sources familiar with the matter. He adds that Evergrande is continuing its negotiations with its credit banks on the possibility of spreading its repayments or extending the term of some of its loans.

Number two in real estate in China, Evergrande has a debt of around 1.970 billion yuan (nearly 260 billion euros) and many fear he will be forced to declare bankruptcy, which could have repercussions. across the entire Chinese financial system.

On Tuesday, Evergrande said he had mandated advice to study various financial options and warned of the risks of default linked to the fall in property sales and the difficulties he is encountering in disposing of assets.

Neither the housing minister nor Evergrande immediately responded to requests for comment submitted by Reuters.

The rating agency Standard & Poor’s announced on Wednesday that it had lowered the rating of Evergrande and its CC subsidiaries by deeming the risk of non-payment of debt service “extremely high”, which could lead to a restructuring of the balance sheet of the company. group.

SOCIAL STABILITY, A PRIORITY OF PKIN





According to its competitor Fitch, which downgraded Evergrande CC’s rating on September 7 on the basis of a probable default, the group owes 572 billion yuan from banks and other financial institutions but the banking sector is also exposed to its suppliers, including debts represent 667 billion yuan.

Any “credit event” (a formula which includes among other things repayment defaults) would therefore expose the most exposed banks to a significant increase in non-performing loans, the agency added in a note published Tuesday evening.

On the stock market, the Evergrande share lost 5.4% at the end of the Hong Kong session, the lowest since January 2014. Two of its subsidiaries however regained ground, taking 5.5% and 2.6% respectively.

Three of the bonds placed by the group listed on the Chinese market fell by at least 20% in session and the listing of one of them was suspended by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

For many observers in China, preserving social stability is Beijing’s priority in this matter.

According to Oscar Choi, founder and chief investment officer of Oscar and Partners Capital, the authorities are talking to Evergrande’s creditors while using the resources available at the local level to prevent ongoing construction projects from remaining unfinished.

“You cannot leave buildings unfinished; thousands of families (would be affected),” he said.

(Report Kanishka Singh Bangalore and Clare Jim Hong Kongn with David Kirton Shenzhen, Andrew Galbraith Shanghai and Sarah Morland Gdansk, French version Bertrand Boucey and Marc Angrand, said by Blandine Hnault)

by Clare Jim