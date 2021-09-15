China’s struggles push European equities back



CHINA’S DIFFICULTIES ARE DRIVING BACK EUROPEAN ACTIONS

(Reuters) – Major European stock markets fell early Wednesday amid concerns over China, after weaker than expected economic indicators and new information on the struggles of real estate giant Evergrande.

In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 0.25% to 6,636.52 points around 07:45 GMT. The FTSE 100 in London yields 0.06%, as does the Dax in Frankfurt.

The EuroStoxx 50 index is down 0.13%, the FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.08% and the Stoxx 600 down 0.13%.

Chinese industrial production only rose 5.3% year-on-year in August, its weakest annual growth since July 2020, and the trend in retail sales, to just 2.5%, has slowed well. more than expected.





At the same time, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange halted the listing of an Evergrande bond issue after falling more than 20% and according to Bloomberg, authorities have informed major banks that the group would not be able to repay interest on its loans due September 20.

The Evergrande share price in Hong Kong fell to its lowest since 2014 and the CSI 300 index of mainland Chinese capitalizations fell 1.01%.

The news from China adds to doubts about the development of US monetary policy after the inflation slowdown in the United States in August.

In Europe, most of the major sectors of the quotation are moving in negative territory, the most marked decline being for that of the distribution, of which the Stoxx index is down 1.3%.

It is weighed down by the decline of 2.41% of the Swedish clothing giant H&M after quarterly sales well below expectations.

The Spaniard Inditex, owner of Zara, gained 0.17% after a marked improvement in the half-year.

The energy compartment (+ 0.63%) benefited from the rise in oil prices.

(Report Marc Angrand, edited by Blandine Hénault)