Chrissy Teigen had the fat removed from her cheeks… Nathalie Marquay answers Geneviève de Fontenay…

September 15, 2021

Emmanuel Moire is in a relationship and ready to be a dad

Emmanuel Moire is in a relationship, and can’t wait to become a father! The singer, revealed in 2005 in The sun King, unveiled to We both his personal projects. “I have thought about having children for a long time. In my life as a man, I feel that I have great things to accomplish. I must be a father, I don’t see my life differently. Today, I am no longer alone to think about it. And I know it’s going to happen, ”he explained, claiming that he will be“ a great dad ”, thanks to his“ natural relationship ”with children.

“I am also twice a sponsor and I take this role very seriously. As soon as I am in the presence of my godchildren, I reconnect with the little boy that I was. I love that. I like playing with them, accompanying their enthusiasm and above all speaking to them normally, ”he explains.

Chrissy Teigen Has Her Cheek Fat Removed (And Shows It)





Nathalie Marquay responds to Geneviève de Fontenay

After the shattering declarations of Geneviève de Fontenay, who attributed the victory of Nathalie Marquay in the Miss France contest of 1987 to a rigging of the election, the wife of Jean-Pierre Pernaut wanted to make things clear in the columns of Current wife. If she says that the words of the former leader of the Miss France committee make her “laugh too much”, she also offers her theory on the bad luck of Miss Reunion, which should have won according to Geneviève de Fontenay.

“As it was the first election broadcast on television, the people of Reunion – who have three more hours of jet lag in winter – did not mobilize too much to vote. But from there to say that it is rigged… I am the first shocked “, affirms it with the publication. Words that make him “sick to her heart”. “She pities me,” adds the actress. The hatchet is not about to be buried between the two former friends …