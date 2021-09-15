Christian Quesada incognito after prison: “Whatever happens, we never refer to him” at TF1 …

With 230 participations and more than 979,307 euros in earnings, Bruno is the world record holder for the number of participations in a game show! But above all, he is a real star among viewers of 12 midday shots. For many, he even made them forget Christian Quesada, a former noon master who disappeared from the radar after two years in prison for “corruption of minors” and “possession and dissemination of child pornography”. Guest on the Buzz TV of Figaro, Bruno gives himself over to his predecessor.

“Eric had already passed him, whether in the pot or in participation. Christian Quesada was no longer number one, anyway. Maybe the chain wants it to be as low as possible in the classification of midday masters“, explains Bruno in response to the question of whether TF1 wishes to erase the course of the champion with the troubled past. And to continue:”Whatever happens we don’t talk about him anymore, and we never refer to him. I’m not sure viewers think of Christian in front of their TV. Does it still matter on the show? I do not know.“





Remember that between July 4, 2016 and January 14, 2017, Christian Quesada had 193 participations, achieved 64 master strokes, found 7 stars … and accumulated 809,392 euros in winnings and gifts! At the time, he was the undisputed champion of 12 midday shots. A short-lived success since in March 2019, everything changed for him. He was imprisoned after an investigation following several testimonies from young girls. The production of 12 midday shots as well as Jean-Luc Reichmann are stunned by the horror of the affair.

Since his passage through the prison hut, Christian Quesada is hiding somewhere … He left no trace, impossible to find him. A whole new life awaits him, far from the limelight.