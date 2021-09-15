Christophe Leribault, a researcher at the Musée d’Orsay

Director of the Petit Palais for nine years, he heads the national establishment for at least five years. He will take office on October 5.

“Obviously I will be less there, but everything is fine.Yesterday, it was in a Petit Palais full of crates and freshly painted decorations, and while he ensured the hanging of paintings arrived from Moscow and Saint Petersburg for the first French retrospective of the greatest painter of the 19th century Russian Ilia Répine, that its director Christophe Leribault commented on his appointment as president of the Musée d’Orsay and the Musée de l’Orangerie. The opening of the exhibition is scheduled for October 5, exactly the day he takes office for a renewable period of five years. “I will follow in the footsteps of my predecessors and do everything so that the nineteenth century does not become encrusted. It is a fabulous time, one of great challenges, of great innovations. I intend to continue to shed light on our present through this 19th century which is comparable to it in many ways, in particular by properly contextualizing what we will present.», He explains.

