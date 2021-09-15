Christopher Nolan is said to have signed a concrete deal with Universal for his nuclear bomb film

Christopher Nolan’s next WWII film will be released under the Universal banner, but with a very demanding deal.

Everyone knows, Christopher Nolan is the bomb (sorry) so it’s no wonder that the big Hollywood studios have gutted to recover his film on Oppenheimer and the atomic bomb after his divorce from Warner Bros. Despite their lasting collaboration, having worked hand in hand for the trilogy Dark knight or Inception, Warner and Nolan quit their romance, the filmmaker not wanting to hear from the studio.

The cause ? The famous HBO Max strategy which was far from being to the taste of the filmmaker and perhaps also the small flop of Tenet which will have made him want to see if the grass is greener elsewhere. Nolan and his bomb were looking for a new home, found under the roof of Universal. A new relationship that will flourish under the aegis of a very thick marriage contract.

Change of camp soldiers!

After the announcement of his departure from Warner with whom he had no more hooks, Christopher Nolan was strongly courted by the other studios. It is finally Universal which wins the jackpot and the right to finance the next historical film of the director of Dunkirk to the tune of $ 100 million. If the film is not scheduled for at least 2023, or even 2024, Christopher Nolan made his demands clear from the start to Universal. Nolan is not an easy director to catch in his nets.

To conclude, Universal would apparently have complied with the requirements of the filmmaker, which were no less. Great advocate of movie release (Nolan struggled to get out Tenet, even if the result was not at the rendezvous with the Covid), the director wanted to make sure that his next film would see the light of day in theaters. According to Variety, the director of Memento would have asked exclusivity in theaters between 90 and 120 days before a possible arrival on a platform, namely Peacock for Universal.

When Nolan drives, Universal hangs on





A cinema screening window well above the norm (90 days being a maximum) and especially well above the new norm of the post-pandemic era (around 45 days, in the best case). In addition, he asks that the studio does not release any film during the three weeks preceding and following the release of one of its films. An agreement he already had with Warner, but which could be renegotiated by Universal to be a little more lax, especially on the genre of films.

Sure enough, an animated movie from the same studio wouldn’t overshadow Nolan’s atomic bomb movie, as the two don’t really have the same audience. Let us add that Nolan would have put in his contract a close for start receiving a percentage of the revenue from the first dollar touched and would also have required a hand on the final cut. And if the studio wants to see the work in progress, it will have to be done in the filmmaker’s office in order to avoid any leaks.

The director shields himself from all sides in order to avoid another disappointment after Tenet, by trying to keep away, from his future film, the wandering hands of the studios which like to cut in the fat of films (ask David Ayer for his Suicide Squad). A reinforced concrete contract, but which obviously would not have scared Universal.