Christopher Nolan leaves Warner and finds a studio for his atomic bomb movie

Christopher Nolan has found his new studio to make his atomic bomb film, confirming his divorce from Warner.

A page turns in Hollywood since the long collaboration between Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. came to an end after the string of successes like the trilogy The dark knight, Inception, Interstellar or Dunkirk. The downward slope slowly took shape at the semi-failure of Tenet, during a pivotal period for theatrical exploitation.

Warner, who got wet in releasing this blockbuster in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, for a more than mixed result, had to find a new angle of attack to guarantee his income. And finally, the studio has decided to embark on a new strategy with HBO Max in 2021, consisting in releasing all its films simultaneously in theaters and on the SVoD platform.

A change of course that cost him the loyalty of the British-American director, fiercely opposed to the idea of ​​submitting his films to a small screen. The director will therefore make his film on the atomic bomb with a new production company, after a period of negotiations with various studios. And the lucky one can slash the champagne, given the big fish he has found.

“See over there? It’s my future, far from Warner’s SVoD.”

Deadline confirmed what has been in the air since the announcement of this new project: Nolan is changing his tune. While discussions would have taken place with MGM, Sony and Warner (also despite everything), it is ultimately Universal Pictures which won the jackpot.

The studio had actually produced and broadcast this summer Fast & Furious 9, which has performed well to the point of saving the seasonal box office (alongside Marvel movies). Deadline supposes that the support of filmmakers (and theaters) advocated by Donna Langley, executive producer and director of Universal, could have tipped the scales in the heart of the director. In any case, a new chapter in his career opens. It remains to be seen whether this collaboration will only be the affair of a film, or the start of a new honeymoon.





Nolan arriving at Universal

Production of Nolan’s new film set to start in Q1 2022 (for a potential release in 2023?). As for the casting, nothing is confirmed, although it is rumored that Cillian Murphy would be attached to the project. As a reminder, the feature film will deal with the development of the atomic bomb during World War II, from the point of view of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was nicknamed “father of the atomic bomb”.