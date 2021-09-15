Christopher Nolan: Universal offers its next film on the atomic bomb

The suspense was short-lived: Universal will distribute Christopher Nolan’s next film, centered on Robert J. Oppenheimer and the atomic bomb, instead of the Warner.

After the next James Bond, Universal offers itself one of its biggest fans in the person of Christopher Nolan. The studio has indeed delighted the next film of the director à la Warner, who had worked for almost 20 years with the one who had become one of his best assets, thanks to the public and critical successes of The Dark Knight trilogy and of Inception.

It is not yet clear whether this is just a break in their relationship or a real divorce. Because the contract between Christopher Nolan and Universal only covers, for the moment, his next film around Robert J. Oppenheimer and his involvement in the creation of the atomic bomb, dropped by the Americans on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the 6th and 9th. August 1945.

But it is obvious that the Warner is already the big loser in this affair. And the beginnings of the rupture date from the end of 2020: if relations had already been strained following the disappointment of Tenet at the box office, which had made the studio lose 50 million dollars when it had taken the risk to release it in theaters during the pandemic, the first public dispute arose in December.

While the studio had just announced its desire to release Wonder Woman 1984 and then all the films of its 2021 line-up in American theaters and on HBO Max the same day, Christopher Nolan stepped up to the plate.





Some of the biggest filmmakers and stars in our industry fell asleep the night before thinking they worked for the biggest movie studio and woke up the next day to find they worked for the worst streaming service. “, he had declared to the Hollywood Reporter, before being supported by Denis Villeneuve, whose Dune will be directly impacted by this mode of exit.

If the information that Memento’s dad was in discussions with several studios was released on September 9, negotiations with Universal had been secretly underway for several months according to Variety. MGM, Sony, Paramount and Warner (who we could have imagined trying everything to keep his foal) were also among the contenders, but the $ 100 million in budget required coupled with a commercial potential that they considered uncertain the has cooled.

THE FINAL CUT AND 120 DAYS IN THE ROOM?

Universal therefore took the chance to achieve one of the biggest hits of recent years. And Variety brings up some of Christopher Nolan’s demands, beyond the “final cut” which it has already obtained, without specifying whether these will be satisfied. Starting with a window ranging from 90 to 120 days for its exploitation in theaters (against 45 since the pandemic). It is also possible that, as with Warner, the filmmaker requested that no other film from the studio be released during the three weeks before and after his own.

What is certain, for the moment, is that the feature film will not be filmed before 2022, which means that it will be released, at best, at the end of 2023. So he has time to marinate us with his title and its cast, of which Cillian Murphy could be part.

