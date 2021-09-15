Compulsory vaccination of caregivers: nearly 450 people suspended from the Nice University Hospital

The ultimatum has expired. Two months after its announcement by Emmanuel Macron, the vaccination obligation applies to all caregivers, at large.

Offenders are warned: without justifying a first injection, a vaccine contraindication or recent contamination, they “can no longer exercise their activity”, according to the law of August 5.

For them, this should result in immediate suspension of the employment contract, without pay – unless they use days off to delay the deadline.





How many are in this case? At the Nice University Hospital, the first sanctions fell on Wednesday morning. Nearly 450 people were suspended by hospital management for not having presented a complete vaccination schedule.

The Nice University Hospital has around 7,500 staff, 95% of whom are vaccinated.

“We will be forced to close services”, had deplored Michel Fuentes, in Nice-Matin on September 14.

According to the FO general secretary of the Nice University Hospital and FO departmental secretary of public and health services for the Alpes-Maritimes the last refractorys are “a lot of nursing assistants and nurses, some administrative and technical and also doctors. We will have a fall in staff. We even wonder if this measure is not made to reduce the workforce.”