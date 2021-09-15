“Contract of the Century”: Australia wants to cancel its order for French submarines

Posted on Sep 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM

This is the final scene of an XXL saga, which could well end with a black screen for Naval Group and the French defense industry. After many adventures, Australia should not continue the “contract of the century” of the French industrialist, that which was to relate to the construction of twelve submarines with diesel-electric propulsion for the Australian navy.

An order celebrated in 2016 by the former President of the French Republic François Hollande and by Jean-Yves Le Drian then Minister of Defense. At the end of a tough competition, Naval Group was named winner of a competition conducted against an offer defended by Japan and the other by the German TKMS. Yesterday, astonishment reigned as much at Naval Group as at the government or even in the armies, engaged in important staff discussions on the reinforcement of the presence of the French navy in the Indo-Pacific zone.

Joe Biden turns up the heat

According to the Australian press, the Prime Minister in charge, Scott Morrisson would be ready to change horses, to join a new alliance led to the forcing by the Biden administration in the United States. The American president wishes to set up a vast agreement of military cooperation between Americans, Australians and British. This trilateral agreement, called AUUKUS, would include an alignment of technologies in artificial intelligence, cyber, but also underwater systems and missiles.

France would therefore pay the price for the trio’s will to ally itself to gain strength against China. Australia, however, had so far not ceased to want to maintain a certain independence and neutrality in the Indo-Pacific space. In 2016, Canberra had thus ruled out the nuclear option to power its future submarines, opting for a traditional propulsion version of the French Barracuda nuclear submarine, because the latter offered better reach and acoustic performance superior to that of submarines. -marines offered by its competitors. The choice of France was then surprised and has continued to be attacked by supporters of other offers. But there had never been any question of acquiring an Anglo-Saxon offer.





Attraction for nuclear propulsion

Complete turnaround: Prime Minister Scott Morrisson would now like to rebuild a program for a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines to step up the guard against Chinese threats in the China Sea. United States President Joe Biden was due to make an announcement on the new alliance around midnight French time, while in Australia, Scott Morrison called a meeting for Thursday morning.

He would have liked to talk to him about it on Wednesday but would not have managed to reach President Emmanuel Macron by phone, to whom he had assured of his full support for the contract during his last visit on June 15.

For Naval Group, the blow struck is terrible. It is not so much a heavy financial loss, because the group has been paid during its studies since 2016. But all the same: at the beginning of the week, Naval Group was still waiting with confidence for the signing imminent phase of “basic design”, which, after the completion of the preliminary studies, was to organize the engineering work to be carried out by the end of 2023.

Above all, the construction site in South Australia has started, Naval Group has a team of more than 300 employees on site and has just announced nearly $ 1 billion in contracts with Australian subcontractors.

Public pressure

From the outset, the French contract has been the subject of multiple political attacks, but mainly under the pressure of an opinion which claims that such an investment benefits its workers. Naval Group having committed by contract that 60% of the value of the contract will benefit Australian companies, this debate seemed closed. Especially since the American Lockheed Martin appointed to ensure the combat system is carving out the lion’s share and without the same pressures. The issue of compensation will therefore be complicated.