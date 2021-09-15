Crack in Paris: green light from Matignon for new rooms dedicated to consumers

Towards new shooting rooms in Paris? Prime Minister Jean Castex gave the green light on Wednesday to the PS mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, for develop new reception sites for crack users. It nevertheless expresses a reservation on the one planned near a school in the 20th arrondissement, in a letter that our colleagues from AFP obtained.

“The creation of new places dedicated to reception and rest will be supported by State services” subject to a suitable offer and location, writes the Prime Minister, who wants “to offer consumers rest places and a quality weaning course ”and continue to deploy“ the care offer ”as part of the plan crack signed in 2019 between the State and the City.

While it does not explicitly mention the development of new lower-risk consumption rooms (SCMR), called “shooting rooms”, a subject of political tension with residents, the four new sites proposed at the end of August by Anne Hidalgo have “ vocation to be part of the experimental framework offered by the law of January 24, 2016, which the government will take the initiative to extend ”with the social security financing bill presented to the Council of Ministers on October 6. The 2016 law authorized experimentation with SCMRs until 2022. Two structures of this type have since been launched, in Strasbourg and in Paris.



Questions around a site adjoining an elementary school

The question divided even within the government, between the hard line adopted by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, and that of the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, whose cabinet deemed “positive” the results of the two structures. .

Jean Castex, however, has reservations about one of these four new sites planned by the town hall, located a few meters from a school and on which the mayor of the twentieth arrondissement, Eric Pliez, must explain Wednesday evening with the residents. “I am already calling your attention to the obvious difficulty that the creation of such equipment would represent on a site adjoining an elementary school”, underlines the Prime Minister.

Tuesday, the deputies Caroline Janvier (LREM) and Stéphane Viry (LR), in charge of a flash mission on the subject, judged the SMCR “useful and effective”, but underlined that it was necessary to privilege the opening of new rooms to the level of neighborhoods where consumers are used to consuming in the street.

Derived from cocaine, very addictive and inexpensive, crack is causing great tension in the north-east of the capital, where street consumption is causing serious nuisance for the neighborhood. In mid-May, the prefecture and town hall had agreed to bring together drug addicts in the north of the Eole gardens, a historic consumption site on the border of the 18th and 19th arrondissements, in order to relieve the residents of the neighboring Stalingrad sector.