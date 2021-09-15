More

    crisis meeting, a favorite is already emerging for the post Koeman!

    MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “This is what there is”

    Gerard Piqué and Ronald Koeman joined to analyze the stinging defeat suffered by FC Barcelona yesterday against Bayern Munich in the Champions League (0-3). The only positive point raised by Mundo Deportivo: the entry of young people during the match. For the rest, it was nothing.

    MARCA: “Poor Barça”

    Marca drives the knife into the wound with a pun on the poverty of the game proposed by Barça but also of its financial resources. The absence of Lionel Messi, who left for PSG this summer, could already begin to be felt.

    AS: “Another humiliation”

    As can only note that the historic defeat against Bayern in C1 last season (2-8) was extended yesterday at Camp Nou (0-3). Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior are eagerly awaited for Real Madrid’s C1 debut in Milan against Inter (8:45 p.m.).

    SPORT: “The sad reality”

    SPORT completes the FC Barcelona supporters by reminding them that no shot had been on target against Bayern! Worse, a very tense meeting would have been held very late yesterday in the corridors of Camp Nou. Joan Laporta and Ronald Koeman were present. The president of the Catalan club felt humiliated by the setback of the evening and would consider Jordi Cruyff to sit on the bench.

    to summarize

    The Spanish press returned to the crushing defeat suffered by FC Barcelona on Tuesday against Bayern Munich in the Champions League (0-3). A crisis meeting would have been organized in the wake in very high place.

