Crisis meeting at Barça after the rout against Bayern

President Joan Laporta and two other leaders of FC Barcelona met until late at night after the new slap received by their team against Bayern Munich (0-3), Tuesday in the Champions League.

It’s already the crisis at FC Barcelona. Ronald Koeman’s team sank against Bayern Munich (0-3) on Tuesday when they entered the Champions League. And the way the players have given up has put the highest levels of the club on alert. According to the Catalan press, this new rout against the Germans – just over a year after the humiliating 8-2 – prompted a summit meeting in the Camp Nou offices, immediately after the final whistle.

Joan Laporta, club president, Rafa Yuste, vice-president, and Mateu Alemany, director of football, spoke at length until 2 a.m. Laporta would have stayed in the scene longer, before passing the last remaining television crews, without making any statement.

The leaders are well aware of relying on a team below the level of other cadors and diminished by the departure of Lionel Messi. But they are especially worried about the image released by the workforce.





Koeman’s tactical choices twist

They would also taste little of the tactical choices of coach Ronald Koeman, who again opted for a 3-5-2 against the Germans. The use of this pattern had been debated over the summer, with leaders pushing the technician back to 4-3-3.

No decision of the meeting between the three men has filtered. Gerard Pique, captain of the team, also left the stadium very late, as noted by the media present on the spot without knowing if the defender took part in the meeting. The threat hangs over the post of Ronald Koeman, invited to leave his post by some supporters present at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

The Dutchman’s position has faltered since his criticism of Laporta. Several close to the president have stepped up to condemn Koeman’s comments. “He destroyed himself,” even dropped Lluis Carrasco, campaign manager for Laporta during the last election. If the poor results continue, Koeman’s future at Barca already looks blocked.