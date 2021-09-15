Dance with the Stars: the dancer Maxime Dereymez hospitalized just a few days before the start of the show

The new Dance with the Stars season starts this Friday, September 17th. In the team of dancers who will accompany the candidates for this new season, Maxime de Dereymez may have to forfeit due to a health problem that required his hospitalization, reports the magazine Here.

“Week off for team 1 which begins with a return to square one …”, the dancer himself wrote on Tuesday, September 14, in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of a hospital room .

“We were on the wrong track. It’s rare, but it happens. Always looking for the mysterious bacteria, this annoying poison! », He then despairs.

A problem that lasts longer than expected

A few weeks ago, the athlete had already confided that he suffered from an eye problem. “Due to an eye infection, called ‘keratitis’, I had to be hospitalized for 3 days, start intensive treatment to treat myself as quickly as possible and especially not to lose my eye …”, had he explained, warning contact lens wearers of the need to take precautions so that they, too, do not face this problem. “I have often been warned and I have never been very careful … I am paying the price today,” he added.





A few days ago, a member of the production had confided to Here that “nothing was ready” because of this forced stop of the rehearsals. And this is not likely to get better immediately.

If his recent hospitalization does not force him to abandon the new season of DALS, the state of his eye will require Maxime Dereymez, it would be a lesser evil, to wear protective glasses during choreography. In the meantime, we wish him a speedy recovery.