    Daniel Riolo shoots down Rennes

    Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona, ​​Stade Rennais: the figures of Ousmane Dembélé’s career

    Non-existent throughout the match, Stade Rennais lost this Sunday at home against Stade de Reims (2-0), chaining a second consecutive defeat in Ligue 1. After this new setback, the journalist from RMC Sport, Daniel Riolo, did not spare the Rennes coach, Bruno Génésio, and his players, who are in 11th place in the standings after five contested days.

    “I didn’t think for a second that they could finish in the top 5. I don’t even know if they really have that goal there. There are teams that I think are way above. There are some good players. but the rest are players who must confirm. I am not convinced by this team, “he said in the After Foot.

    to summarize

    RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo has shot down Stade Rennais, beaten this Sunday at home by Stade de Reims (2-0), on behalf of the fifth day of Ligue 1.

