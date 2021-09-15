Death of Marthe Mercadier, “queen” of the boulevard theater

Marthe Mercadier has just died at the age of 92. This great boulevard theater actress was also a familiar face in film and television.

Marthe Mercadier, ultra popular actress of the boulevard theater, has just died at the age of 92. Hospitalized a week ago at the Puteaux palliative care center (Hauts-de-Seine), “my mother passed away this morning around 5:00 am. She had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for several years. I accompanied her. until the end, “her only daughter Véronique Néry told AFP.

During her long career on the boards, but also on the small screen and in the cinema, she rubbed shoulders with Michel Roux, Louis de Funès, Jean Poiret and Michel Galabru. But it is above all in the theater that she has distinguished herself, in pieces from the classical repertoire such as Tartuffe by Molière, in 1960, or Flea in the ear by Georges Feydeau, in 1950. She gave the answer to Pierre Mondy and Louis de Funès. She also played Feydeau for television, where she performed in 1979 The Free Trade Hotele, with Jean Poiret, Jean-Pierre Darras and Pierre Mondy. It is thanks to television, moreover, that it established its popularity, with the program At the theater tonight, broadcast from 1966 to 1986, and which broadcast boulevard theaters.





From “Saintes darlings” to “Dance with the stars”

Because it is especially in this type of pieces that Marthe Mercadier distinguished herself. As Sacred Leonardo by Jean Poiret and Michel Serrault, in 1963, or Devil of a man! by Robert Lamoureux, in 1980, The president by Maurice Hennequin and Pierre Veber, in 1988, or more recently Everything changes, by Olivier Lejeune, in 2008. On television, she played a recurring role in the TV series The Holy Darlings, with Micheline Presle and Daniel Gélin, from 1965 to 1970.

Young audiences probably know her more for her participation in the TF1 show. Dance with the stars, in which she participated in 2011.