Death of two climbers during a psicobloc session in Mallorca

The sad news was relayed by Eneko and Iker Pou who were in this area a few days ago and know the place very well (Iker’s wife, climber Neus Colom, being from the island).

According to initial information, the climbers were swept away by landslides while they were at the edge of the cliff observing the passages.

The rescuers at sea, from whom the climbers had inquired shortly before, nevertheless intervened quickly but were not able to revive the two victims of polytrauma.

The accident took place in two stages – a first fall and then a second while the emergency services were already present – a judicial investigation is opened to find out the exact causes of the deaths.





Another accident, this time involving a British climber, had already taken place there in June 2012. He was found drowned, ” maybe because of the waves “according to the local pioneer of the activity Miguel Riera (died of an illness in 2019).