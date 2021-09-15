Deathloop: Arkane reacts to PC version issues

Released yesterday, Deathloop received an overall very positive reception from players and the press. However, some PC gamers complain about stability issues and stuttering. A situation of which Arkane is aware, who is reassuring.

When announcing the recommended configurations, Deathloop surprised by being greedy enough to run at full speed. Unfortunately, it seems that the better endowed players still encounter various performance and stability issues on Arkane Studios’ latest game. Some report that their framerate is variable, that crashes occur, or that the game sometimes freezes. A problem that the development teams have noticed, who announced on Reddit already be investigating to find out where these problems are coming from, and how to solve them. MortalEmperor, one of the community managers dedicated to Deathloop, said:





(…) Regarding performance, we are aware of reports that some PC users are experiencing stuttering issues in Deathloop. We are actively investigating the issue on a priority basis at this time, and we will keep you updated with more specific information as soon as possible.

However, gamers and some observers already have a clue as to what would cause these performance and stability issues. According to them, which has not been confirmed by Arkane, the culprit is none other than Denuvo, the anti-piracy software that protects games, at least on their launch window. Denuvo had already been integrated into previous games from the studio, but had finally been withdrawn via an update.

Via: VG24 / 7