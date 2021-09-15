Deathloop: everything you need to know about the PC version

Arkane Studios’ latest game is quite demanding on PC, but offers a wide choice of graphics options, which allow it to run well on a large number of configurations. Ray-tracing, FSR, Nvidia Reflex… A little technical overview.

For the PC version of Deathloop, Arkane decided not to be jealous and implemented graphics options specific to Nvidia but also to AMD. First thing to know: the game offers “light” ray-tracing, which works just as well with a Radeon RX 6000 as a GeForce RTX, but the option is not enabled by default. You have to go to the advanced parameters of the graphics options then select the ray-tracing in the “Ambient occlusion” menu.

It is also possible to activate the RT for “solar shadows”. On screen, however, the result is not fundamentally different from the default option (FidelityFX CACA0, which will adapt the rendering of shadows on objects according to their exposure), while the framerate necessarily takes a hit. . Deathloop ray-tracing thus focuses only on shadows., which will then be softer and more realistic, but in no way affects the reflections (which require more resources).

Above: ray-tracing off. Bottom: ray-tracing on.

Deathloop PC: the configurations recommended by Arkane

Ultra configuration: 4K / 60 fps Operating system : Windows 10 64 bit, version 1909 or higher

Windows 10 64 bit, version 1909 or higher Processor : Intel Core i9-10900K 3.70 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Intel Core i9-10900K 3.70 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT Memory : 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphic card : Nvidia RTX 3080 (10 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB)

Nvidia RTX 3080 (10 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) DirectX 12

Storage : 30 GB of available hard disk space (SSD) Recommended configuration: 1080p / 60 fps in High settings Operating system : Windows 10 64 bit, version 1909 or higher

Windows 10 64 bit, version 1909 or higher Processor : Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Memory : 16 GB

16 GB Graphic card : Nvidia RTX 2060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB)

Nvidia RTX 2060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB) DirectX 12

Storage : 30 GB of available hard disk space (SSD) Minimum configuration: 1080p / 60 fps with Low settings Operating system : Windows 10 64 bit, version 1909 or higher

Windows 10 64 bit, version 1909 or higher Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 2.80 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-8400 2.80 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory : 12 GB

12 GB Graphic card : Nvidia GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

Nvidia GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) DirectX 12

Storage : 30 GB of available hard disk space (HDD)

AMD FSR to the rescue of fludiity

Let’s talk about fluidity, precisely: to aim for 4K at 60 FPS with all the graphics options to the maximum, it is better to opt for an RTX 3080 or a 3070 Ti. Below, you will have to make graphic concessions or switch to 1440p or 1080p. Note also that Deathloop does not offer DLSS but opts for AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology. A more universal choice, which works on any GPU. The activation of FSR brings an impressive gain of FPS: on an RTX 3060, in 1440p, the game will run at 66 FPS on average – with the ray-tracing on “quality” – against 46 FPS with deactivated FSR. However, the rendering suffers from the same flaw that we observed during our first contact with FSR a few months ago: even in Ultra HD / 4K, a slight blur effect regularly appears on the textures, which is more and more present. as we lower the definition. Enabling FSR in 1080p, for example, will really have an impact on the rendering of the game and you are very clearly advised to disable it in this definition.

Above: FSR Off. Below: FSR On

On older generation graphics cards, Arkane’s latest game is doing quite well, however. in 1080p: a GeForce GTX 1660 Super will run the game at 59 FPS with the “high” preset and FSR disabled. It’s a bit more complicated for the GTX 1060, which will struggle to exceed 40 FPS in “high”. It should be noted here that the majority of our tests were carried out on a PC equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 3800X processor and 16 GB of RAM. The game files were installed on an SSD.

Nvidia Reflex to reduce latency

Among the other notable options, we note the presence of Nvidia Reflex, which will reduce latency, especially on a “small” graphics card. Reflex can be activated if you have a GeForce graphics card, from the GTX 950. If you have an RTX 3000, you can even activate Reflex in “+ Boost” mode, which further reduces the latency at the cost of a higher card power consumption. An option that will not fundamentally change your relationship with the game, especially if you opt for infiltration, but that we welcome all the same with pleasure. And may those who own an Ultra-wide (21: 9) format screen be reassured: Deathloop fully supports this format which is developing more and more and which is perfectly suited to first-person games.

Finally, one last tip: before launching the game, make sure your graphics drivers are up to date. We first encountered performance issues, with a framerate which began to drop seriously after an hour of playing. Once the latest GeForce and Radeon drivers were installed, the game was stable and smooth. even over a long session.

In short, Deathloop remains a fairly greedy game on PC and will require a muscular configuration to shoot in 4K with all settings at maximum. But Arkane had the good taste to offer a wide range of graphics options so that the smallest configurations are viable.



