despite the green light in France, couples prefer to continue their efforts abroad

For three years now, Fanchon and his wife have been trying to have a child through assisted reproduction in Belgium. At the same time, they still made an appointment at a Center for the Study and Conservation of Human Eggs and Sperm (Cecos) in France: “The first sentence we heard when we opened the door was: ‘We were just waiting for you’, remembers Fanchon. I can tell you that, when we took steps in a submarine, that we had mistreating doctors, when we experienced lesbophobia … In the evening, when we returned home, we cried for three time.“

Despite this “pride“to finally have medically assisted procreation in France for all women, whether they are heterosexual, homosexual or single-parent, Fanchon will not give up on his journey started in Belgium: “Indeed, I would prefer to do it in France, but I am also fully aware of the delays. And then we’re getting old … I started my career at 29, I’m 32 today“.

It is estimated that we have to wait almost a year today to be able to do a assisted reproduction in France. Dince the opening this summer of medically assisted procreation for all, around 3,500 requests have been identified while the Minister of Health expected “to a thousand more requests in 2021Olivier Véran therefore announced Tuesday, September 14 that 8 million euros would be invested over the next three years in order to better equip specialized structures. In the meantime, some lesbian women prefer to continue their journey abroad, rather than launch in a French AMP, especially since the implementing decrees for the law passed in June are expected in the coming days.





A year of waiting to obtain a sperm donation: Audrey, too, has two things going on. With her partner, she is continuing her efforts for an assisted reproduction in Denmark, while planning to make an appointment in France soon. If she welcomes the investment announced by the government, she believes that it is now necessary to demonstrate pedagogy and “focusing communication on gamete donation is where the shoe pinches in France. Explain how to give, the rights and duties that this implies … “.

This is a major issue, especially since the announcement of an upcoming lifting of anonymity. The government says it is aware of the problem, and promises for the fall a major campaign to encourage gamete donors.