details of their stay in France in a sumptuous residence

France welcomed guests of choice on Sunday, September 11, 2021. James Middleton married Alizée Thevenet that day. The groom’s sister obviously did not miss the event. Kate Middleton, accompanied by Prince William and their three children, was present for the ceremony in Bormes-les-Mimoas, in Provence.

Like all guests, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were fortunate enough to be able to spend the night at a lavish seaside estate with their children, George, Charlotte and Louis. Pippa Middleton also stayed there since she was also present at her brother James’ wedding. A family reunion, far from the problems of the royal family, in an extraordinary place …

The wedding took place in a most magical place … Léoube castle! It was a resident of the city who revealed the information about the festivities to the DailyMail on September 14, 2021: “The wedding party took place in the Château Léoube. One of the most excessive vineyards in the region. It was It is therefore natural that the guests are served with wine from Château Léoube. […] Many bottles of wine were drunk. Everyone had fun”.





François Arizzi for his part, the mayor who celebrated the wedding, told Nice Matin some details on the organization of the ceremony. The family of Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived “by plane to Hyères before joining Bormes,” he told the newspaper. The Duke and Duchess are (…)

