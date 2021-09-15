Disappearance of little Marion: her last words revealed by a commissioner

Marion Wagon, 10, disappeared on November 14, 1996. Since then, we still do not know what happened to the little girl. Would she have been a victim of the ogre of the Ardennes, Michel Fourniret? The commissioner in charge of the investigation at the time was interviewed in The Obs and made new revelations.

It is a case which had marked public opinion. November 14, 1996 10-year-old Marion Wagon disappears on the way to school in the city center of Agen. Almost 25 years after the fact, her family still don’t know what happened to the little girl. In September 2020, one element will relaunch the investigation: around ten traces of DNA were found on one of the serial killer’s mattresses, Michel Fourniret. We find in particular that of Estelle Mouzin, who died in 2003. The DNA of Françoise and Michel Wagon, Marion’s parents, was taken a few weeks after this discovery to compare it to those found on the famous mattress. Corn the results have not yet been communicated at present.

The Obs addressed this dramatic story in an article published on Saturday, September 11. The journalist notably met Roland Courdesses, head of urban security in Agen at that time, investigator. “I immediately felt that it was neither a fugue nor an innocuous disappearance”, recalls the former commissioner, now 73 years old. The latter also recounted what he remembered from the day Marion Wagon disappeared: “At the most, we know that when leaving her fifth grade class, Marion spins across the street, in kindergarten, to kiss her former teacher. That she takes a ride on the toboggan. That it is around 12:10 pm when a mother of student hears him say: ‘I am late’, then sees her running on the sidewalk “, he reports. Not seeing their daughter come home, Marion Wagon’s parents then made a phone call to the Agen police station at 12:45 p.m.

A disappearance that had been highly publicized

The disappearance of Marion Wagon has deeply marked the career and life of Roland Courdesses. An investigation on which he has “worked fourteen months in a row, every day, without taking a rest”, he had indicated in The Parisian, last August. The case had caused a lot of noise at the time. The photo of the little girl had been posted in many shops in France. She had also been printed on milk cartons. According to France 3, 25 years after the events, two people are still working on this file in a gendarmerie cell devoted to this affair.

