do these three puzzles signal a new astrophysics and cosmology?

For the 20 years of Futura, it is interesting to point out some fascinating subjects in astrophysics, which still pose as many questions. The oldest is that of dark matter, which has haunted us for decades.

Laurent Sacco’s article takes stock of recent heated debates about galaxies ultra-diffuse, called UDG (Ultra-Diffuse Galaxies). They are large galaxies, but whose massstars is that of dwarf galaxies. Their surface density is very low, and theory predicts that they should be dominated by the black matter. It is true that some are, on the other hand, others in interaction with more massive galaxies, are not.

Is it a problem of measurement, of interpretation? or are they still out of balance, because they are disturbed by the tidal forces ? These galaxies are also tests for alternative theories to dark matter.

Another area in which progress has been rapid in recent years is that of rapid radio bursts, or FRB (Fast Radio Bursts). Duncan Lorimer and his collaborators, in 2007, published their discovery and, for several years, the FRBs remained very mysterious because they did not repeat themselves; it was impossible to know which stars were responsible for it. In the last decade, repeats have been detected, and more and more FRBs, some in the Milky Way, which has led to traced back to neutron stars, and especially objects to magnetic field intense, the magnetars.

Today, the precursor instruments ofinterferometer SKA (Square Kilometer Array) detect hundreds of them, as described Nathalie Mayer in his article. However, all the mysteries are not solved …

Presentation of her 2016-2017 course by Professor Françoise Combes: “Dark energy and models of the universe”. © College of France

The enigmatic and paradoxical accelerated expansion of the Cosmos

A tension concerning the value of the hubble constant is a new source of debate, and will perhaps lead to the discovery of a new physical (Editor’s note: an article on this debate is also published today for the 20 years of Futura).

The Hubble-Lemaître constant has had a turbulent history. Edwin Hubble discovered it in 1929 with the measurements of speeds of Vesto Slipher galaxies, the distances obtained by the recently discovered law of the period-luminosity relationship of Cepheids, through Henrietta leavitt, in 1909. This first relation between distance and speed of galaxies is a law of proportionality with a constant H 0 equal to nearly 10 times the constant known today. It was Father Lemaître who was the first to realize that it was not really a question of Doppler effect but of a dilation space, provided for by equations ofEinstein of the general relativity of 1915. Going back in time, he baptizes the primordial universe as theatom primitive which becomes the big Bang with Fred Hoyle in 1949.





This famous constant has varied a lot during the XXe century, where the distances of galaxies are not well known. It varies between 50 and 100km / s / Mpc, which has a great impact on the age of the Universe: plus H 0 is larger, the smaller the age of the Universe.

So much so that some stars are getting older than the Universe!

Over time, and with advancements in telescopes, a new distance indicator, a new standard candle, emerged in the form of the supernovae of type Ia: they make it possible to determine the distances much further than the Cepheids, because they are very bright. By measuring the duration of their curve light, it is possible to deduce their brightness intrinsic, and therefore their distance. Surprise: these supernovae were much further away than expected by their spectral shift. This is how the acceleration of expansion was discovered in 1998 (Nobel Prize 2011), which makes the age of the Universe compatible with the age of the stars.

For nearly 20 years, all observations (cosmological background with WMAP, Planck, gravitational lenses, SNIa, etc), agreed to establish the convergence model of the Universe, with 30% of matter, 70% ofdark energy, and a constant H 0 = 70km / s / Mpc. In recent years, however, a tension has developed between the value of H 0 measured locally (Cepheids and other standard candles) and that deduced from the cosmology LCDM, with the physics of the primordial universe: H 0 = 73 on one side, 66 km / s / Mpc on the other.

Does it come from mass of neutrinos ? quintessence,dark energy ? or another physics?

The space to be discovered is still immense …

For 13.7 billion years, the Universe has not stopped evolving. Contrary to what our eyes tell us when we contemplate the sky, what composes it is far from being static. Physicists have observations at different ages of the Universe and carry out simulations in which they replay its formation and evolution. It seems that dark matter has played a big role from the beginning of the Universe until the formation of the large structures observed today. © CEA Research

