“Dune”, “Le Genou d’Ahed”, “Les Amours d’Anaïs” … Films to watch this week

The desert and its chamber of metaphysical echoes appear in several forms in the films coming out this week. Like the sandy planet of Dune, generator of mysterious psychotropic spices, or the arid plains of Ahed’s knee, where a director fulminating love-hate against his own country, Israel, comes to be lost. On the documentary side, it is rather a chasm that opens up under the feet of the spectator, brought to note the situations of generalized corruption in The Collective Affair or glaring injustice in The State of Texas vs. Melissa…

“Ahed’s Knee”: farewell diatribe to Mother Earth

On December 15, 2017, Ahed Tamimi, a young Palestinian activist who opposes the occupation of the territories, slaps one of the two Israeli soldiers leaning against the wall of the family home, in Nabi Saleh (West Bank), near Ramallah.

The video of the altercation goes around the web, helping to erect the young girl, sentenced to eight months in prison, into an icon of resistance to colonization. Far-right Israeli MP Bezalel Smotrich laments that the soldiers did not shoot him, “At least in the knee”, so that his house arrest is final.

This event and these words are at the heart of the fourth feature film by director Nadav Lapid, whose main character, a filmmaker called Y, the director’s alter ego, wants to shoot a film that could be called Ahed’s Knee.





There he flies to the Negev desert, in the far south of the country, where he is to present one of his old films in Sapir, a village of 3,000 inhabitants located in the Arava valley. He spent the space of a day there between two women: his mother, who was dying of cancer in Tel Aviv, and Yahalom, deputy director of libraries at the Ministry of Culture, native of Sapir. It is she who encourages him to talk about his film, it is her that he will want to kill so as not to have to love him. The idea arises that the beautiful Yahalom, it could be the idea of ​​Israel as Nadav Lapid films it before leaving it. Jacques Mandelbaum

“Ahed’s Knee”, Israeli film by Nadav Lapid. With Avshalom Pollak, Nur Fibak (1 h 49).

“The Collective Affair”: a journalist against corruption

It all starts out like a thriller, with its corpses, its investigation, its suspects. Except that it is not a fiction, but a documentary, and at its best: when the spinning reality makes you dizzy and reveals itself, scene after scene, each time more incredible.

