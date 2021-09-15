Dying Light 2 Stay Human: the release date pushed back to 2022, one more!

It was to be the last big game of the year, but like many others it will suffer the throes of development in times of health crisis. Dying Light 2 Stay Human was dated December 7, 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC, but Techland just announced the postponement of its release date to February 4, 2022.

Development of the base game is complete, but the developers need more time to optimize it. Here’s what they said on social media:

Hello everyone, Today we have some important news to share with you regarding the development progress of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Our company’s goal has always been to establish transparent and honest communication with our community, fans and players. Every day we live to grow in this element. The team is making steady progress in production and the game is approaching the finish line. The game is over and we are currently testing it. It is by far the biggest and most ambitious project we have ever carried out. Unfortunately, we have realized that in order to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to refine and optimize it. That’s why we’ve decided to move the release date to February 4, 2022. We’re sorry to keep you waiting a little longer, but we want the game to meet your highest expectations when it releases and we don’t want to compromise on that. However, you won’t have to wait too long for a more in-depth look at Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Next month, news and content creators will get their hands on both the PC and console versions of the game at the next series of preview events around the world. They will be able to share with you their experiences of The City. In the meantime, we would like to thank all of our fans across the world – without your support and feedback, we would never have gone this far on this journey.

In addition to our regular updates, we’ll be getting ready to share some exciting game news later this month. Stay safe and stay human.

The wait will therefore be a little longer than expected to get hold of this Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which fans have wanted to dabble in for years. But we will find out more in the coming weeks to be patient. If the project convinces you, you can pre-order your copy from € 54.99 on Amazon.com.

