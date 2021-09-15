Eduardo Camavinga relishes victory against Inter Milan

Eduardo Camavinga’s adventure at Real Madrid starts off on a good footing. Scorer when he came into play in La Liga last Sunday against Celta Vigo (5-2), the French midfielder again marked the spirits this time in the Champions League against Inter Milan. Entered in the 80th minute in place of Modric, the former Rennais distilled the decisive pass which allowed Rodrygo to open the scoring for the Merengues (0-1, 89th). A great moment lived in San Siro which brings a lot of joy to the international tricolor.





What follows after this advertisement

“The dream continues, we must not stop at that we have a game on Sunday to play. Carlo told me that there would be a lot of spaces, it benefited me. It was necessary to be fair, the daily work pays, I also have a lucky star. We struggled during the match but at 0-0 we still had to believe it and we knew how to seize the opportunity, ” commented Camavinga at the microphone of Canal +. The supporters of Casa Blanca did not ask for so much …