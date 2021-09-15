Emmanuel Macron evokes an upcoming “alleviation of constraints” in certain departments

On the move this Wednesday to lliers-Combray, the Head of State spoke with several passers-by and discussed the health situation in France.

Relaxation of anti-Covid restrictions. Traveling to lliers-Combray (Eure-et-Loire), Emmanuel Macron spoke of reductions in health measures in certain departments where the health situation is improving.

“There are departments where we will be led anyway to alleviate the constraints,” said Emmanuel Macron to a passerby, adding that “we are on the right track” with regard to the improvement of the epidemic in France.

By these words, the President of the Republic suggests that a possible reduction of the health pass is being studied in the territories where the viral circulation is decreasing.





National incidence rate less than 100

On the health pass, Emmanuel Macron estimated at the beginning of September that “we must not exclude that there is a need, for the territories which are still under strong pressure from the epidemic, to need this instrument, which is temporary, but which avoids closing the structures “.

This Wednesday, the incidence rate fell back below the bar of 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in France. (99.2).

>> More information to come on BFMTV.com …