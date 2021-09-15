employees in shock

“A shock”, “a tsunami”, “a big blow”, “an immense disappointment”, even “a feeling of disgust”. The words used by the employees of the Mars Wrigley site (Freedent chewing gum, Airwawes, Orbit…) in Biesheim this Tuesday at the beginning of the afternoon are strong. Some leave the factory quickly, looking straight ahead, others are disoriented, stunned by the shock that the announcement of the elimination of 280 out of 350 jobs made to them this Monday by the Commission constituted for them. direction.

Bertrand Lostuzzo, 53-year-old employee, describes the “dead silence” which followed the communication to employees the day before, then the tears. “We did not expect it at all, the figure of 280 job cuts put us lower than earth. We didn’t ask too many questions… ”Pascal Marty,“ sheeting ”operator, 28 years of service, confirms:“ We expected a restructuring, but not that! I call it a factory shutdown. There will remain 69 people out of 350, it will be a dead business, the desert… ”

“Everything collapses”

Gérald Niglis, member of the CSE, 52 years old, 28 years old, sums up his feelings: “Everything is collapsing, my life is turned upside down. I live 4 km from the factory, where I entered with a server’s CAP. I’m going to have to start again at the bottom of the scale, at the start of the salary scale, to prove myself again… ”Operator in the factory for 30 years, Aziz Guira, who has no more diploma, said he was worried for the same reasons. Sandra Bulet, 47, 28 years of service, specialist packaging operator, explains that she started working in the company as a temporary worker at 18 to pay for her driver’s license, her first car, then her apartment. “Many of us have this route, several generations of entire families have worked here. »About 80% of the site’s employees live in the surrounding villages, within a small radius of 10 km. About fifteen couples derive all of their income from their activity at Mars Wrigley.





“We did not expect such a restructuring”

“We did not expect such a restructuring”, repeats Bruno Cagni, union delegate CFDT – the only union present in the company. “We knew that since 2008 we were losing 8% of volume per year, but we did not think that the management would decide to make such an adjustment of the workforce, nor that it would opt for the permanent elimination of the rubber activity. France. “