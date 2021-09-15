End of the NFT bubble? OpenSea sees its sales volume drop by 50% in the first week of September

OpenSea has seen a drop in activity over the past week that was anything but a slippage or adjustment, according to decentralized application tracker DappRadar.

NFTs are digital assets whose nature and ownership information is held on a blockchain in the same way that the integrity of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and Ethereum is ensured.

OpenSea users traded at a breakneck pace in the weeks leading up to August 29. In the days that followed, however, the number and overall value of transactions plummeted.

In the past seven days, sales volume on OpenSea has fallen nearly 50% to $ 792 million on a pool of 156,811 traders, according to Cointelegraph.





Nonetheless, Cointelegraph called OpenSea remains the dominant player in the NFT trading market, despite the recent downturn in activity.

Cointelegraph wrote in an assessment of the NFT market: “NFT marketplaces have largely followed the bearish momentum seen across cryptocurrency markets over the past week, with platforms, collections and price floors all experiencing corrections.”

Over the past week the price of bitcoin has fallen 9.06%, and the price of Ethereum has fallen 13.7%.

DappRadar tracks 30 NFT marketplaces, and its recent activity reports show that OpenSea is by far the dominant player in terms of the number of active operators and the value of those exchanges.

In the past 30 days, according to DappRadar, OpenSea had 398,638 traders doing $ 4.03 billion in trades. In second place is Axie Affinity, with 355,323 traders carrying out $ 718.9 million in trades. The other 28 were far behind, both in number of traders and volume of transactions.