Energy check: the government announces an extension of 100 euros by the end of the year

A hundred euros. This is what the 5.8 million beneficiaries of the energy check will receive “in December”, announced the Prime Minister’s office on Wednesday at the end of the day, specifying that “this sum comes in addition to what these households have incomes modest have already received last April ”. This supplement should allow everyone those who suffer from “energy poverty”, and encounter difficulties in paying their energy bills (electricity or gas, but also fuel oil, wood, etc.), either because their income is insufficient, or because they live in poorly insulated housing, to be able to in the face of the very sharp increase in prices observed in recent months.

That of gas in particular jumped by 7.9% on September 1 and could be further reassessed by + 6% in spring 2022. The increase in electricity on August 1 was certainly modest (0.5%), but since 2007, its price soared by 60%.

A lump sum for all households concerned

Created in 2015 to replace the social energy tariffs, namely the basic necessity tariff (TPN) for electricity and the special solidarity tariff (TSS) for gas, the energy check helps poor households. more modest. Its amount varies between 48 euros and 277 euros.



Please note: the amount of the exceptional supplement of 100 euros announced by Matignon will be fixed. All eligible households will therefore receive the same amount. The government also admits that it is considering the 2022 version of the energy check, depending on price trends in the coming months. Either by further expanding the number of beneficiaries, or by increasing the amount.

My MaPrimRenov ‘budget renewed in 2022

The office of Prime Minister Jean Castex took the opportunity to also disclose the number of files filed since the beginning of the year under MaPrimRénov, the other major public aid scheme, this time intended for the thermal renovation of housing. The 500,000 threshold has been crossed for the first nine months. 430,000 of them have already been validated, for an amount of 1.3 billion euros.