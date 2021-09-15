Engie retains five offers for Equans, high expectations



ENGIE HAS FIVE OFFERS FOR EQUANS

PARIS (Reuters) – This week, Engie will launch the second stage of the sale process of its multi-technical services entity Equans by selecting five candidates after receiving a first series of non-binding offers which are globally in the top of ‘a range of 5 to 6 billion euros mentioned so far, we learned from two sources familiar with the matter.

Engie accepted the offers from three industrial candidates – Bouygues, Eiffage and Spie – and two funds – those from the Americans Bain Capital and Carlyle Group Inc, the sources said.





The French energy company, who wants to accelerate its growth in renewables and decentralized infrastructures, has on the other hand rejected the applications of the Franco-Luxembourg tandem PAI Partners-CVC Capital Partners and the American Apollo Global Management after having considered them disappointing.

Engie, of which the French state is the largest shareholder with nearly 24% of the capital, expects firm offers towards the end of October, according to sources interviewed by Reuters.

The group will now give candidates access to a “data room” containing a considerable amount of information on Equans, which employs nearly 74,000 people and brings together a wide range of installation and maintenance services in electricity, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, refrigeration, mechanics and robotics, digital technology and general services (facility management).

Engie and the Equans takeover bidders declined to comment on this information or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Report Benjamin Mallet, Sarah White and Gwénaëlle Barzic; edited by Nicolas Delame)