Eric Abidal reveals what he expects from Lionel Messi

Eric Abidal, new consultant on Canal +, knows Lionel Messi well. They played together for six seasons at FC Barcelona. In an interview with Parisian, the former French international spoke of the Argentine’s association with Neymar and Kylien Mbappé. For him, it is necessary ” wish the defenders good luck. If they’re having a good day, it can hurt very quickly. Afterwards, we have to try to find complementarity between these players, see how they can work together (…) They know the ball, the high level. It is especially a question of adapting to the movements of each one, of trying not to all be in the same zone.. “





Messi will bring a lot to the PSG locker room, especially ” His experience. And as he said: every year he changes his game. It’s true that he’s not the same Messi as when he started. And I think the players around him are adapting, raising their level of play. It’s important to have a competitive player who makes a difference. For PSG, it is another offensive asset. Everyone is eager to see the trio. Even if today, it is not limited to these three on the offensive plan. It’s gonna be a headache for the coach “, he added.