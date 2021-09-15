Eric Di Meco fan of this watchdog made in Sampaoli

Olympique de Marseille travel this Thursday to the lawn of Lokomotiv Moscow in the Europa League. The Phoceans will want to start their European campaign in the best possible way.





OM will rediscover the joys of European evenings this Thursday in the Europa League against Lokomotiv Moscow. Jorge Sampaoli’s men certainly know that this trip to Russia promises to be a trap. To leave with a good result, the Phocéens will need to display good values ​​on the lawn. Values ​​of struggle and abnegation to which Matteo Guendouzi responds perfectly. The young Frenchman impresses more and more observers. This is particularly the case of Eric Di Meco.

“When you look, he’s the one who puts the most commitment”

During an appearance on Football Club de Marseille, the consultant was full of praise for the former Arsenal. “For me, the one who symbolizes this aggressiveness and the recruitment of players who must revive is Matteo Guendouzi. The guy still signed for Arsenal. He is a player who is a safe bet, who already has great potential but who needs to revive because at one point the choice of career or the choice of the club was not the right one. On the other hand, at the level of the grinta, we have already seen it since the start of the season but it will take on a little more importance because he is a boy who has a big personality, who puts an impact on his team and on the opposing team. When you look, it is he who puts the most commitment. (…) The nasty guy, the watchdog and the one who is able to bring up his friends, it’s Guendouzi ”, said Eric Di Meco, fan of the profile of Guendouzi.