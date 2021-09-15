Essonne. A hundred permanent positions to be filled at the Amazon center in Brétigny-sur-Orge

News Essonne See my news

The Amazon center in Brétigny-sur-Orge (Essonne) is recruiting around 100 people on permanent contracts. In connection with Pôle Emploi, an information and job-dating morning will be organized on September 17, 2021. (© Illustration / Anthony Assémat / Actu Toulouse)

the distribution center ofAmazon To Bretigny-sur-Orge (Essonne) is recruiting. As part of its “Amazon Career Day”, the e-commerce giant offers, in conjunction with Pôle Emploi, a around one hundred permanent positions.

“These are jobs in order picker positions, but not only. There are also offers in the field of human resources, security officer positions, maintenance manager, and many others, ”said one this Tuesday at Amazon.

A first digital event accessible to all, organized the day before

“Amazon Career Day” will begin on September 16 with a digital event accessible to all candidates seeking a new job or wishing to reorient themselves in their professional career.





After registering online (click on this link), participants will have the opportunity to book one of the 400 individual professional coaching sessions offered online by Amazon recruiters to help them land their next job.

Registrants will also be able to attend round tables to discover inspiring testimonials from other people who have reinvented their careers by joining the multinational.

A job-dating accessible only on registration

The next day, September 17, two types of events are offered between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Pôle Emploi agency in Brétigny-sur-Orge.

There will thus be a time to meet with the site manager and the employees in post. “They will share their experiences, will explain the operation of the site, the different trades, the possibilities of development or even the salaries,” says one on the Amazon side.

Job-dating sessions with Amazon recruiters will also be offered to candidates interested in permanent and temporary positions currently open in the Ile-de-France region.

However, given the current health situation, places available for this event are limited. To participate, it is necessary to register with the Pôle Emploi agency in Brétigny-sur-Orge (ape.91100@pole-emploi.fr or 01 60 84 94 90). A health pass will also be requested at the entrance to the site.

