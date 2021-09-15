Europe ends up in the red, weighed down by Chinese statistics



SCHOLARSHIPS IN EUROPE END IN RED

by Claude Chendjou

PARIS (Reuters) – European stock markets ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down in particular by Chinese indicators below expectations, while Wall Street remained hesitant in mid-session due to lingering uncertainties over the strength of growth and the taxation of companies.

In Paris, the CAC 40 ended down 1.04% to 6,583.62 points. The British Footsie fell by 0.25% and the German Dax by 0.68%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index fell by 1.09%, the FTSEurofirst 300 by 0.74% and the Stoxx 600 by 0.8%.

China’s industrial production rose 5.3% year-on-year in August, its weakest year-on-year growth since July 2020, and retail sales growth, to just 2.5%, slowed much more than ‘expected.

In addition to the signs of a slowdown in China, there are questions about the economic recovery in the United States. The US Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that manufacturing production, hit by Hurricane Ida that hit Louisiana in late August, rose 0.2% last month after rising 1.6% in July as economists expected an increase of 0.4%.

A WALL STREET

At close in Europe, the Dow Jones was up 0.23%, the Standard & Poor’s 500 0.21%, while the Nasdaq was down 0.06%.

The Dow, at a low of almost two months, and the S & P-500, at a low of more than three weeks, were however supported in mid-session by the financial compartment (+ 0.65%) and by that of energy (+ 2.73%), which regained part of the ground lost in previous sessions.

The Nasdaq, on the other hand, is weighed down by technological stocks like Amazon, Uber or Alphabet. Apple (-0.8%) increased its losses the day after a decline of nearly 1%, following a mixed reception of the new iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch presented by the group.





In mergers and acquisitions, the consumer credit platform GreenSky jumped 52% on the announcement of its takeover by Goldman Sachs Group (-0.8%).

VALUES

In Europe, the distribution compartment (-2.28%), penalized in particular by sales below expectations of the Swedish group H&M (-3.06%), recorded one of the largest sector decreases.

The travel and leisure sector (-1.33%) suffered from the news of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in China and the announcement of a public consultation project on the casino sector that could lead the launch of a call for tenders for licenses in Macau next year.

Luxury stocks were also affected by the news from China. LVMH ended down 3.96%, Kering 4.09% and Hermès 1.73%.

As on the American market, the energy sector in Europe (+ 1.34%) benefited from the rise in oil prices. On the CAC 40, TotalEnergies gained 2.23% and on the FTSE in London, BP gained 3.08%.

CHANGES

On the foreign exchange market, the dollar fell 0.15% against other major currencies, while the euro was almost stable at 1.1811 dollars.

The pound sterling, up 0.1% against the single currency, benefits for its part from the acceleration of inflation in the United Kingdom, to 3.2% year on year in August, its highest level for nine years.

RATE

On the bond side, the yield on ten-year US Treasuries is up three basis points, to 1.3140%, after the fall of four basis points the day before caused by inflation statistics in the United States.

In Europe, the yield on the ten-year German Bund ended at -0.308%.

OIL

The oil market is trending upward despite a series of Chinese indicators below expectations. Black gold is benefiting from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report which shows a sharper-than-expected drop in US crude inventories, which fell last week to a September 2019 low.

Brent gained 2.7% to 75.59 dollars a barrel and American light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) took 3.08% to 72.63 dollars.

(Report Claude Chendjou, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)