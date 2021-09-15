Europe facing soaring electricity prices

There is not a single European country which has not seen its electricity prices soar for a few weeks. The most spectacular situation has been in the UK in recent days. In the absence of wind in the North Sea, which normally turns the blades of hundreds of offshore wind turbines, energy companies have had to turn to coal and natural gas to meet demand. This pressure sent the price of electricity in the spot (spot) market to an all-time high, surpassing 424 pounds per megawatt hour. While spot purchases are marginal in favor of long-term contracts, the spot price is an indicator of the market trend.

High prices for natural gas and coal

However, the prices of natural gas and thermal coal themselves are trending upward on international markets. On the London ICE market, the price of natural gas has risen by some 90% since August 2020. Global supply is unable to keep up with demand sustained by the combination of the strong economic recovery through the world and the reduction in the number of LNG carriers available to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) by sea.

As for thermal coal, its benchmark price on international markets has tripled since August 2020.

In addition to these fossil fuels, the increase in the prices of carbon quotas, to compensate for their combustion, increases the cost of producing electricity.



As the United Kingdom depends for its electricity in large part on wind power – a quarter of production in 2020 – the absence of wind therefore weighs heavily, and promotes carbon emissions.



In Spain, the government takes drastic measures

In Spain, according to the consumer association Facua, in September, the monthly household bill amounts to an average of 108.17 euros, or 41 euros more than in September 2020, which corresponds to an increase of 62% .

On Tuesday, the leftist government of Pedro Sanchez passed a measure to reduction of the special tax on electricity, which goes from 5.11% to 0.5%.

The plan will also impose a limit to the benefits garnered by energy groups, to 2.6 billion euros. The measure is scheduled to apply until March 31, 2022. This plan is the second initiative to limit the impact of soaring prices.

In July, the government had already imposed a VAT reduction, which had gone from 21% to 10%, and had suspended the tax on the sale of power generation.

Consequently, these measures will reduce tax revenues that Madrid wanted to devote to the energy transition.

Spain, which depends heavily on natural gas for the production of its electricity, is one of the countries with the highest prices in the European Union (see the comparison for households for the second half of 2020 below).

The price of energy is back on France’s agenda

As for France, the high cost of electricity will soon be on the government’s agenda again.

Petrol, gas, electricity … Why are energy prices soaring

Last week, Uniden (the Union of energy-using industries), whose 55 members represent 70% of industrial consumption in France, warned of their difficulties when it is required of all sectors industrialists to engage in a carbon-free economy.

Uniden estimates that the price increase could represent an additional cost of “1 billion euros for 2022” and “an increase of a third of their electricity bill” (see below the prices of electricity in Europe for manufacturers during the second half of 2020).





The organization asks the government to raise the ceiling of the Arenh (regulated access to historic nuclear electricity), a price regulation mechanism where EDF resells part of its nuclear energy to competing energy companies at a fixed and cheaper price. .

Nuclear electricity: the competitiveness of French manufacturers at risk

The current ceiling is set at 100 terawatt-hours (TWh), but the government can raise it to 150. However, in this case, EDF bears the cost of the increase, and if the company wants to compensate for it by a price increase of its electricity of nuclear origin, it must obtain the approval of the European Commission, which will decide according to the balance of the conditions of competition. Which may take some time.

An outbreak that will fuel inflation

In the meantime, governments across Europe will have, as in Spain, to study measures to relieve the bills of the most fragile households, electricity being a constrained expenditure. Likewise, for companies, which are supposed to accelerate the decarbonisation of their activities, high energy prices will reduce the room for maneuver, and have repercussions on the prices of goods.



This will therefore fuel an inflation which could, if it were more than cyclical, place the European Central Bank (ECB) in a dilemma: let the rise in prices slip away, or act sooner than expected, by tightening its monetary policy ( based on low interest rates and € 80 billion in monthly government and corporate debt redemptions).

Winter is likely to be hot for political and economic decision-makers.

(with agencies)