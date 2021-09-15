Excluded. 20,000 euros pocketed per month for product placement? The Gayat (large families) put things straight

Known for their participation in Large families: life in XXL on TF1, the Gayats are now influencers on social networks. A beautiful family business on which Olivier and Soukdavone, 47, agreed to explain to Télé-Loisirs.fr . Interview.

At the start of the week, candidates from Large families: life in the sun gave way to Large families: life in XXL. The show, much appreciated by the faithful of TF1, is back with a new episode every afternoon. Last July, the channel announced that it would first broadcast the end of season 3, which we are currently discovering, before offering a fourth edition. Present since the first edition, the Gayat have gained notoriety thanks to the program. So much so that today they have become influencers and therefore collaborate with brands. Olivier and Soukdavone, parents of this tribe, returned to their new life to Télé-Loisirs.fr.

Télé-Loisirs: why did you agree to participate in Large families: life in XXL ?

Olivier : At the beginning, we took it as a game. We were very proud to introduce our family, who lives with very few means. This is what really appealed to us.

Has your life changed since your participation?

Olivier : In all honesty, yes, Large families changed our life.

In what way?

Olivier : For many reasons! The solicitations of people in the street, subscribers, partnerships, people who want to work with us… It is thanks to TF1 that there are lots of good things happening to us.

Do you see yourself as influencers?

Olivier : We opened our business in July 2020 so yes we are influencers. Olivia (their first daughter, NLDR) is even more successful than all of us on Instagram. All the adults of the family have a contract and from time to time. We sell products through the agency that represents us.





Being 9 in the family, we imagine that it brings you a lot …

Olivier : I’m not going to talk about salary, but let’s say it makes us feel good at the end of the month. We manage to do things that we weren’t doing before. We share everything between us. On the other hand, I continue to work in the building industry because in the end all this remains ephemeral. And we are very aware of it. There are months when we can do a lot and others where we do little.

Soukdavone: Everything can stop overnight …

Olivier : And I think about that all the time, every morning. I tell myself : “Here, today I take advantage of it because I have this partnership!“

Your daughter Olivia explained that your product placements were earning you up to 20,000 euros, which earned you some criticism … What do you have to say to that?

Soukdavone: People also only understand what they want …

Olivier : It was something we had said because we had worked well for a month in the year so we made this sum. But otherwise, we never make 20,000 euros per month. In which case I would stop working! Then, we must not forget that we have loads. Once we remove them, we divide the sum with 9 other people. This makes us a small salary each. In fact, these words have been misinterpreted. People only withheld this amount and they turned us on (he’s laughing) !

What are your family’s plans for the future?

Olivier : For now, we are finishing season 3 quietly. Then we’ll see what happens later, whether we are called back or not.